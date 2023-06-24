Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

Separately, Barclays raised Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $173.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.11. Acciona has a 52 week low of $157.90 and a 52 week high of $211.55.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

