National Bank Financial Lowers Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$6.75

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DALXF. Raymond James raised their price target on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 9.4 %

DALXF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

