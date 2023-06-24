Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of DALXF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.