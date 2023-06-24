BMO Capital Markets Cuts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$6.25

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. CIBC cut Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Price Performance

DALXF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.