Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.
A number of research firms have commented on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BDRFY opened at $26.21 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.