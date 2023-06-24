Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms have commented on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $26.21 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

