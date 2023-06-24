Brokerages Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) PT at $44.67

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $25.65 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

