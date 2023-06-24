Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Target Price at GBX 3,817.50

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,817.50 ($48.85).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($44.40) to GBX 3,870 ($49.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.71) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($54.57) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

SXS opened at GBX 3,519 ($45.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,729.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,456.84. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,654 ($33.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,351.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

