Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $150.10 on Thursday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $153.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Celsius by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

