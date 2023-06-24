Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
Lancaster Colony Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of LANC stock opened at $200.33 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,751,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.
About Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
