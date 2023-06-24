Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

MRCY stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.17, a PEG ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

