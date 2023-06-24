StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RUTH. Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

