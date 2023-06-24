Mizuho Upgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Buy

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $65.03 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,827.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

