Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BUR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

