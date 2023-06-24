Piper Sandler Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $13.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

