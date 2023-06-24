Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $235.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson has a 12-month low of $195.28 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 43.6% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 9,439.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 702,591 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

