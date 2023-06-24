FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

FingerMotion stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of -1.00. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 96.94% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FingerMotion by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

