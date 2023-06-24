XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

