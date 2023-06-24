Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ OFIX opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $672.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.87. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.35.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 87.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 272.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.
