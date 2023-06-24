Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.6 %

Kellogg stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

