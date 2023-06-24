GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $7.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 15.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.