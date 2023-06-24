Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) PT at GBX 209

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.67).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

VMUK stock opened at GBX 142.65 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Sara Weller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($38,899.55). In other news, insider Sara Weller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($38,899.55). Also, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £10,492.31 ($13,425.86). Insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

