Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $52.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Societe Generale raised Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Holcim Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Holcim has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

About Holcim

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

