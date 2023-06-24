Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$223.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$223.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFC. Barclays lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

IFC opened at C$195.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$200.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$197.74. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$177.33 and a 52 week high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.0052736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

