Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$92.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$92.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$86.36 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$73.38 and a 12-month high of C$88.01. The stock has a market cap of C$24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$84.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.45.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a return on equity of 831.63% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.650147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.