LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $236.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $169.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.61. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

