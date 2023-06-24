Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cannonball Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Magnite has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $75,830.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,824.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 335,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,028.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,322 shares of company stock worth $2,027,639. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magnite by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Rating

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.