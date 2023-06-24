Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $123.08

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.08.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

