Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) PT at $84.86

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,300 shares of company stock worth $6,668,338 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after acquiring an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

