Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
