Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

