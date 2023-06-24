Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

