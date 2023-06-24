Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $88.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 3.2 %

PLNT stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

