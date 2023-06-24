Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.
NYSE:LSI opened at $126.63 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
