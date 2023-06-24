Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.14.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $242.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.88. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of -475.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

