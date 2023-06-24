Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Lowered to $36.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 1.7 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,969 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,301.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 270,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,301.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,970 shares of company stock worth $13,388,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

