Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.69 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

