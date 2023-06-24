Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.69 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
