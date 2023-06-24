StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.
NuVasive Stock Down 0.7 %
NUVA stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 198.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
