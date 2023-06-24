StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.7 %

NUVA stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 198.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

