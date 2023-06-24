Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Artesian Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.17.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Artesian Resources from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Artesian Resources
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.