Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.17.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

