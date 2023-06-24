StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Renren (NYSE:RENN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Price Performance

Renren has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renren

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Renren news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Renren in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

