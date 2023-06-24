StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

