StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.