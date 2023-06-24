Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of BYFC opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.42.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
