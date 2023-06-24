StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

