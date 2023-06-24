StockNews.com Upgrades Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to “Strong-Buy”

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

OPY opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $436.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

