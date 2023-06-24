Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.7 %
DSX stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $400.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Diana Shipping by 13.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 18.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Diana Shipping by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.
