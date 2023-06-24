StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

