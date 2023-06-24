StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

MLVF opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

About Malvern Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,032 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,117 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.