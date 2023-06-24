Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Adient plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adient’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adient Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 299.25 and a beta of 2.77. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 280,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Adient by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Adient by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.