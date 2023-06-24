Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on URG. TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of URG opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $276.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

About Ur-Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 42,939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

