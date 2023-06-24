Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on URG. TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Ur-Energy Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of URG opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $276.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.46.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
