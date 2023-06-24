Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

About Ur-Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.