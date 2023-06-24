Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
URG stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
