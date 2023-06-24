NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.