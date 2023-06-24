Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.79.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

